AEW Star MJF Calls This WWE Hall Of Famer 'The Greatest Ever'

As Oscar Wilde once said, "Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness," and for MJF, his dues of respect, which are few and far between, will always go to WWE Hall of Famer, "The Game" Triple H.

MJF has shown shades of character work that parallels Triple H's in-ring career including his personified heelwork to match D-Generation X, his time in The Pinnacle (AEW's version of Evolution), and the comeback outfit he wore at this year's Double or Nothing, matching a similar resemblance to the same double stacked leather and jean jackets Triple H wore at Madison Square Garden in 2002. That outfit, as described by MJF in his interview with "WrestleTalk," signified his childhood ambitions of one day being in the same field as Triple H as the "greatest of all time."

"Oh, my god. The greatest ever," MJF said when asked his thoughts on Triple H. "When I was a kid ... so, I was born in '96, so I vividly remember that [Triple H's return from injury at Madison Square Garden]. That was my arena as a kid, and I thought, 'All right. I'm returning from a serious injury.' Every other f**king mark/nerd in wrestling does cosplay gear, and I was like, I'm gonna do it one time, and one time only. I put my own spin on it. I put Burberry all over it, MJF, my lion. But, yeah, it was a bit of an homage, for sure. That was my childhood."

Since his return in May, MJF returned to the title scene, winning the now renamed AEW American Championship (International Championship) from Will Ospreay. Their rematch is set for this Sunday at All In. Meanwhile, "The American Hero" retained his championship against Templario and Michael Oku in Mexico and England, respectively.

