AEW Exec Jennifer Pepperman Says This Current Star Is 'Special'

After many years working with WWE as part of their creative team, Jennifer Pepperman jumped ship to AEW back in February, taking on the role of AEW's Vice President of Content Development. The move preceded the AEW arrival of Mercedes Mone, who worked closely with Pepperman during her time in WWE as Sasha Banks, with many speculating that Mone's signing was the catalyst that led to Pepperman joining AEW.

Speaking with "AEW Unrestricted," Pepperman confirmed that Mone's signing was a key part in her joining AEW. She then proceeded to lavish praise on the AEW TBS Champion, both as a performer, and as a creative collaborator.

"First, I have to say that I adore Mercedes, not only as a person, but as a talent," Pepperman said. "She's one of those people, she's just really, really special. Like she's really, really special. She's someone who has been a pioneer in this industry. She's someone who, you know, people really talk about breaking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings. Well that's exactly what Mercedes has done.

"She's so inspiring to me. And I think Mercedes doesn't even actually know how talented she is. We just really connected creatively. I love the creative process. What I love most about the creative process is that it's collaborative. I believe the creative process is best when it's collaborative. And Mercedes is a really great collaborator. We work really well together."

