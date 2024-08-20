WWE's Wyatt Sicks Shares Cryptic Message On Social Media

The Wyatt Sicks have continued to wreak havoc on "WWE Raw," yet with each new appearance, the group's rationale becomes less and less clear. Such was the case with the latest bit of lore that the group dropped on WWE fans.

The official Wyatt Sicks account posted a link to a cryptic website, loaded with poetry, journal entries, and altered photographs. The unnamed person who wrote the entries makes numerous references to an unseen figure who the writer feels is either guiding them or outright writing the posts for them. The website is formatted in the style of old Angelfire sites and MySpace pages of the 2000s. Many of the pages and photos reference the June 17th debut of the group, as well as references to the "massacre" which they committed backstage. The recycling bin in the corner of the screen, which can be accessed with the password "thank you" contains numerous hand-drawn pictures, featuring the occultist iconography of the group.

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on June 17th, attacking many members of the backstage crew and even Chad Gable, who was the victim of a gruesome attack. They've since been embroiled in a feud with Gable and his American Made faction. The group is centered around Bo Dallas's Uncle Howdy character, as well as Dallas's grief over the loss of his brother, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Also included in the group is former WWE Tag Team Champion Erik Rowan, a member of Wyatt's former Wyatt Family stable, who returned to the company with the group and recently cut a heartfelt promo about his emotions over his previous WWE release.