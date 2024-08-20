Paul Heyman Explains How Not Insulting Fans Led To Success Of WWE's Bloodline Saga

While many things could be contributed to WWE's success over the past few years, many will point to the popular Bloodline storyline, which has followed the ongoing saga around Roman Reigns and his family members, who have at times been friend and foe. Through it all, Paul Heyman has been a key figure behind the Bloodline's success, whether it be as Heyman's onscreen "wise man," or as a creative contributor behind the scenes.

Advertisement

Speaking with "Notsam Wrestling," Heyman discussed what made the Bloodline saga "cinema," which he believes is due to taking the same mindset he had while running ECW of not insulting the fan's intelligence. To Heyman, the modern day wrestling fan is now seeking out three dimensional, complex characters to invest in, having moved on from the old days of one dimensional characters, such as Hulk Hogan.

"The common thread is you care about these characters, that even the good guys, the babyfaces, have qualities that are kind of repugnant, and even the most disgusting heels will have a measure of redemption to them, that it's not just all black and white, that there is a middle ground, and sometimes that middle ground gets blurred, and then you have a right to choose for yourself which character you like more than the other," Heyman said.

Advertisement

"So it's just a matter...of realizing that the way of pro wrestling/sports entertainment was being presented was done. It was draconian, it was antiquated, it was old, it was played out. And it was time for something new, and different, and fresh, and something that played to what the audience itself had been crying for."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription