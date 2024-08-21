Two Big Title Matches Set For WWE NXT No Mercy

The "WWE NXT" No Mercy card is shaping up, as the premium live event emanating from Denver, Colorado, is coming up quickly, on September 1. During Tuesday night's "NXT," the opponents for Ethan Page's NXT Championship and Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship were determined in Number One Contender's matches, Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan challenged Wendy Choo, and two other matches on the card were made official by "NXT" General Manager Ava.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom will get a rematch for the NXT Tag Team Championships against Chase U's Andre Chase and Ridge Holland. The earned their rematch after defeating the university's Duke Hudson and Riley Osbourne in a match to open "NXT." Frazer and Axiom had seemingly been having issues in the weeks prior to losing their championships on last week's episode of "NXT," but appeared to be back on the same page Tuesday night.

The other match made official by Ava for No Mercy will see former Heritage Cup champion Tony D'Angelo take on NXT North American Champion Oba Femi. Femi confronted new Heritage Cup champion Charlie Dempsey on the show, but was interrupted by D'Angelo, who had "The Family" take out the No Quarter Catch Crew while he started down Femi and made the challenge. D'Angelo countered a powerbomb from Femi and hit a spinebuster on the champion, laying him out. Both matches for No Mercy were made official ahead of "NXT's" main event, which saw TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry take on Pete Dunne and Wes Lee for a shot at Page's title in Denver.

