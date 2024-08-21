Darby Allin Explains Why He's Facing Jack Perry In A Coffin Match At AEW All In 2024

Darby Allin is looking to put someone in a box at Wembley Stadium, as his AEW TNT Championship match against Jack Perry at All In has become a coffin match. The pair have been at each other's throats for months, and their feud has produced some violent moments. Perry tried to hit Allin with a bus, Allin set Perry on fire, and yet some people question the need for their match at All In to be one that will see the level of violence taken to greater heights. Speaking on "103.5 The Fan," Allin explained why a bout of this ilk is necessary.

"Pro wrestlers are their best when they're themselves turned up to 10, and now he's himself, which is a child. He takes everything for granted. He never shows up to work. Come on, man. The coffin match, everybody's like, 'Why is it a coffin match? Why so extreme?' I set the guy on fire. We're going to go to Wembley, we're going to lock up and have a good, old match? No, man. I've already set the guy on fire, we've had this bloody cage match. There's only one place to go from there, and that's the coffin match. That's the end-all, be-all. I don't want a whole year feud with Jack. I want to end it at Wembley."

Allin has not only competed in every coffin match in AEW history, but he has also won them all as well. He defeated Ethan Page, Andrade El Idolo, and Brody King by himself, and had Sting by his side to overcome Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage at All In 2023. With that record, the odds will be firmly stacked in his favor heading into Wembley Stadium.

