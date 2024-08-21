Roman Reigns Possibly Pulled From Upcoming SmackDown Show

The month of August has been a strong one for WWE, with Roman Reigns making his return to the company at the beginning of the month. In addition to his WWE SummerSlam appearance, Reigns has been a regular on "WWE SmackDown" over the last several weeks, and that will likely continue to be the case, but there is one installment of the show that looks as though it won't feature the "Original Tribal Chief."

According to WrestleTalk, Reigns was initially advertised to appear on the September 13 episode of "SmackDown" in Seattle, Washington. However, he has since been removed from advertising for the show, indicating that he has been pulled from the event. The report notes that Reigns has been replaced in the main position on posters for the show by Tiffany Stratton, while Cody Rhodes, Bayley, LA Knight, Nia Jax, and Solo Sikoa are all also advertised to appear.

Last week on "WWE SmackDown," Reigns was beaten down by The Bloodline in a segment that included the return of Jacob Fatu. The company has been very deliberate in creating many strong opportunities for future match-ups involving Reigns, which should include both Sikoa and Fatu.

Additionally, with the recent announcement that WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be back again in 2024, Reigns seems poised for an appearance in the titular match type, putting together a team to help him take on this latest incarnation of The Bloodline. The faction certainly has no shortage of enemies who'd likely jump at the chance to get in the ring with them, though forgiving Reigns for his years as company's biggest villain may be a harder sell.