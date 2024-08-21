Booker T Says This WWE NXT Star Has One Of The Best Entrance Themes

Former AEW star Ethan Page made his WWE debut on the May 28 edition of "NXT" and within just over a month of being in the company, he's already become NXT Champion and has been featured on two Premium Live Events. Speaking on his podcast "Hall Of Fame," WWE Hall of Famer Booker T explained that WWE should create more entrance music that has the same flash and impact that Page's has.

"You gotta you got to admit, Ethan Page his music go hard man," Booker gushed. "I don't know who put that together for him in WWE but man we got to start doing that man with our talent. We got to start figuring out how to put a little bit more light on them, a little bit more flash ... I think the people agree with me, All Ego might have one of the best songs on the roster."

Booker isn't just a fan of Page's music, as he feels the champion handled his rapid ascent on "NXT" well.

I gotta give Ego some props man because he stepped into NXT and he's done a hell of a job," Booker continued. "He's filled a lot of those holes I think you know a place like NXT needed just because the NXT roster had got depleted, a lot of guys left."

Ethan Page will defend his NXT Championship against Joe Hendry at No Mercy on September 1 after the TNA sensation defeated Pete Dunne and Wes Lee to become the number one contender for the title.

