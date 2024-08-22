Nic Nemeth Explores WWE's Options For Ending John Cena's Retirement Tour
Following the announcement of John Cena's WWE swan song that will begin when "WWE Raw" debuts on Netflix in January, contemporaries, fans, and pundits alike have begun to speculate on who his opponents might be, including who will earn the honor of getting to stand across from Cena the final match of his illustrious career. While wrestling tradition often dictates that an industry icon like Cena goes out in a "pass the torch" moment by putting over a deserving up-and-comer, Nic Nemeth says it would also be just fine if his retirement match came against a veteran of the business.
On "Busted Open Radio," Dave LaGreca name-dropped longtime rival Randy Orton as a possible last foe for Cena, to which Nemeth quickly agreed. "Not everything has to be [a] pass the torch kind of thing," he said, reasoning that Cena would forever be associated with WWE in one way or another anyway, which tracks on the heels of word that Cena recently signed a new contract. "This is one of those times it doesn't have to be Cena vs. Bron Breakker or a brand new NXT guy who's hot," Nemeth added.
Taking things a step further, the TNA World Champion likened a potential Cena curtain call moment against Orton to another historic WWE rivalry that took place toward the end of two other legendary careers in Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker at back-to-back WrestleManias in 2009 and 2010. "We all know what's gone into it," Nemeth said. "We all know they were rivals. We all know [we want to] see it and I wouldn't even mind not just seeing one match."
Plenty of road ahead
Of course, Cena's retirement is more than a year away, and getting to whatever that final match is will take some doing, especially if Orton is the guy, since "The Viper" is already deeply engaged in a program of his own, currently ticketed for a WWE Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER at Bash In Berlin. But Nemeth sees a path for Cena and Orton to meet all the same.
"Maybe GUNTHER does the three- or four-month run with Randy," he explained, adding that in his vision, Orton would eventually prevail and carry the title for an extended period himself — which is just where Cena enters the picture.
"[Orton] bumps into [Cena] to congratulate him [on retirement] and you [have Cena] do a little look at the title and go, 'Hey, brother. Good to see you,'" Nemeth envisioned. "He just does a little eye at the title," he added, noting that would be all it would likely take to excite fans, and both Cena and Orton could still be mixing it up with superstars like GUNTHER, Breakker, and whomever else, all while remaining intertwined with each other as they head toward a final showdown. No matter how they would get there if indeed Orton were to be Cena's final opponent, Nemeth is all for it, predicting that the fans would be equally as enthusiastic and that the respect factor would be through the roof for such a program.
"They would show their adulation," he said of the fans. "I can just see [Cena and Orton] face to face in the ring, which would likely be the last night for one of them [and] it would be a huge moment."
