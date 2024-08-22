Nic Nemeth Explores WWE's Options For Ending John Cena's Retirement Tour

Of course, Cena's retirement is more than a year away, and getting to whatever that final match is will take some doing, especially if Orton is the guy, since "The Viper" is already deeply engaged in a program of his own, currently ticketed for a WWE Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER at Bash In Berlin. But Nemeth sees a path for Cena and Orton to meet all the same.

Advertisement

"Maybe GUNTHER does the three- or four-month run with Randy," he explained, adding that in his vision, Orton would eventually prevail and carry the title for an extended period himself — which is just where Cena enters the picture.

"[Orton] bumps into [Cena] to congratulate him [on retirement] and you [have Cena] do a little look at the title and go, 'Hey, brother. Good to see you,'" Nemeth envisioned. "He just does a little eye at the title," he added, noting that would be all it would likely take to excite fans, and both Cena and Orton could still be mixing it up with superstars like GUNTHER, Breakker, and whomever else, all while remaining intertwined with each other as they head toward a final showdown. No matter how they would get there if indeed Orton were to be Cena's final opponent, Nemeth is all for it, predicting that the fans would be equally as enthusiastic and that the respect factor would be through the roof for such a program.

Advertisement

"They would show their adulation," he said of the fans. "I can just see [Cena and Orton] face to face in the ring, which would likely be the last night for one of them [and] it would be a huge moment."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.