Chris Jericho Reveals Whether Fozzy Will Play Him To The Ring Again At AEW All In 2024

FTW Champion Chris Jericho got to live out two of his biggest dreams when he wrestled Will Ospreay at AEW All In 2023. He got to wrestle one of England's greatest wrestlers at one of the biggest stadiums in the entire world, but he also got to channel his inner Freddie Mercury when his band Fozzy performed his entrance song "Judas," complete with 'The Learning Tree' literally singing himself to the ring.

While the Wembley Stadium that Queen famously performed at in 1986 is a little different to how the modern version of the stadium looks, Jericho is one of the few people who can claim to having performed at the famous venue...and he's going to do it again. During a recent interview with the Daily Star, Jericho revealed that he has plans for Fozzy to once again get their own Wembley moment.

"We're going to do it again this year," Jericho said, who went on to detail the difference between singing and wrestling live. "It's live energy. Anytime you do something live, there's a certain magic to it, and whether that's wrestling or music, or if you're a stand-up comedian, or if you're a stage actor, you get one shot at it. There's no take two, there's no take three, you've got to really do everything you can to make sure that people are enjoying themselves.

Jericho noted that by the time his match with HOOK begins on August 25, Fozzy will have played a total of five minutes at Wembley Stadium, which may not sound like a lot, but considering that most bands don't get to play five seconds at the venue, he sees it as a huge honor.

