Liv Morgan Comments On WWE's Throwback Pic Of Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has undergone a massive transformation, both looks and attitude-wise, since first appearing on professional wrestling programming. Recently, WWE shared a throwback photo of Dominik from the June 5, 2003 episode of "WWE SmackDown," in which his father, Rey Mysterio, defeated Matt Hardy to win the Cruiserweight Championship. Dominik, six years old at the time, can be seen smiling and wearing a sideways visor as he, his sister, Aalyah, and mother, Angie, watch Rey wrestle in the ring.

In comparing this image to the present-day Dominik, WWE captioned their post by asking "Whatever happened to that sweet little kid on the left?" In response, Liv Morgan laid out a simple, though perhaps controversial, answer.

"He grew up to be my Daddy Dom & greatest Mysterio there ever was," Morgan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

Since joining The Judgment Day in 2022, Dominik has shed his cheery attitude for one more parallel to that of a heat-magnet degenerate. As such, Dominik was given the nickname of "Dirty Dom." That moniker has since evolved into "Daddy Dom," courtesy of Morgan, who is now romantically and professionally connected to Dominik. This dynamic emerged after Dominik helped Morgan retain her WWE Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam, specifically through a betrayal to an original Judgment Day member, Rhea Ripley.

With Ripley now on the outs with the Judgment Day alongside Damian Priest, Morgan has been ushered in as a member of the "new" Judgment Day consisting of herself, Dominik, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito.