Nic Nemeth Says These Two WWE Stars Should Be On Everyone's GOAT List

One of wrestling's most popular debates is centered on the topic of the "GOAT," or the greatest of all time. Regardless of the massive pool of potential candidates, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth insists that two current WWE stars should always be included in the respective discussion.

"When it comes to [Rey Mysterio] and Randy [Orton], it's two people that should be on everyone's list, but you don't hear that that much," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio." "I'm sitting here, I'm like, yeah, everyone asks the greatest of all time. They always say a handful of people, but Rey Mysterio, by the way, still going. I listened to the interview [he recently did], 35 years, still going."

"... [Rey] is an absolute all-time great, beloved in any locker room," Nemeth continued. "One of my favorite guys to beat up because every time you punch him, he [squeaks] when you punch him, and it's the greatest thing in the world. He's the best babyface you could ever work with. And he can do some of the coolest stuff in the world."

Nemeth further applauded Mysterio for cementing himself as one of WWE's most successful underdogs, especially during a time where many of his opponents were six-foot-five and above. As Mysterio's career carried on, Nemeth, who performed as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, recalled WWE trying to set up multiple talents as his replacement. Ultimately, WWE's attempts were done in vain, as Nemeth says Mysterio was as an "irreplaceable" in-ring figure.

While Mysterio thrived in being an ultimate underdog, Randy Orton remains one of the most decorated champions in WWE history with 14 world titles to his name. Trailing behind only the likes of John Cena and Ric Flair, Orton is currently tied for the second most world title reigns alongside Triple H and Charlotte Flair.

