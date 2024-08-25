Beth Phoenix Says Its Been A While Since WWE Had Someone As Easy To Hate As This Star

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has not been seen in a WWE ring since Elimination Chamber 2023, where at the event, Phoenix and her husband Adam Copeland (fka Edge) defeated former Judgment Day stablemates Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor. In the buildup to that match, Phoenix notably hit her finishing maneuver "The Glam Slam" on another Judgment Day member, Dominik Mysterio.

Advertisement

Phoenix recently discussed working with Mysterio on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," expressing her enthusiasm for the young WWE star's talent.

"It's been a long time since we've had somebody who was that easy to hate," said Phoenix. "He's going to end up a babyface just because you're just like, 'Look at this guy.'"

Since debuting on WWE's main roster, Mysterio has often featured toward the top of the card, wrestling in marquee matches including at WrestleMania 39 when he competed in a losing effort against his father WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Phoenix said that Dominik Mysterio's ability to perform in any role he is booked in is aided by his charisma and determination.

"Everything he does is entertaining," said Phoenix. "He's got charisma that shines. Whatever position you put him in, he comes through, and he steps up. Dom has progressed so well, so quickly."

Advertisement

Phoenix also revealed that Mysterio and his father visited Phoenix and Copeland at their home in North Carolina to train at their home gym. She also said that her daughters are huge fans of Mysterio and joked that they have a "little crush" on the WWE star. Phoenix's future in professional wrestling is uncertain, as she revealed during her "Insight" interview that she is officially a free agent.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.