Ex-WWE Star Ronda Rousey Posts Lengthy Apology For Propagating Sandy Hook Conspiracies

Former WWE and UFC star Ronda Rousey has posted a lengthy statement, apologizing for spreading misinformation regarding the Sandy Hook tragedy.

In 2013, Rousey posted a video that propagated conspiracy theories of the Sandy Hook massacre, that she later deleted. Rousey has now apologized for her comments, calling it the "single most regrettable decision" of her life. She added that she deserved to be "hated" for pushing the conspiracy theories and that she deserved to be canceled.

"I apologize that this came 11 years too late, but to those affected by the Sandy Hook massacre, from the bottom of my heart and the depth of my soul I am so sort for the hurt I caused. I can't even begin to imagine the pain you've endured and words cannot describe how thoroughly remorseful and ashamed I am of myself for contributing to it. I've regretted it every day of my life since and will continue to do so until the day I die," said Rousey.

In her post, she also pleaded with those who peddle such conspiracy theories to refrain from doing so, stating that it only hurts others, and advised them to not go down that road. Rousey wasn't the only pro wrestler who propagated such theories as another former WWE star Brian Kendrick also alleged that the Sandy Hook tragedy was a hoax. Rousey's controversial theories were also used during her feud with Natalya, when the WWE star mentioned it on Twitter/X.

