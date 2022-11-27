Controversial WWE Producer Returns To Agent Women's Title Match At Survivor Series

Ronda Rousey defeated Shotzi last night at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, retaining the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship in the process. The match was notable, not only for being the sole women's title match on the premium live event but also because the match was put together –or "agented"– by a controversial figure in the wrestling world.

According to Fightful Select the producers for Shotzi vs. Rousey were Jason Jordan, and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick, who seemingly returned to WWE at Saturday's event after being released at the beginning of 2022. Kendrick was caught in a tempest of bad publicity following his release when past comments from a 2013 Highspots video called The Kendrick Theory surfaced.

In the interview, Kendrick runs down several conspiracy theories, including The Illuminati's control of various world powers, lizard people, the Skull & Bones, antisemitic theories about Jewish doctors stealing body parts from Haiti, as well as questioning the number of people that died in the Holocaust. Kendrick also suggested that the Sandy Hook Elementary Shooting was a hoax, a theory that has been brought up by Rousey as well and has resulted in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones being found liable for defamation and forced to pay nearly $1,000,000,000 to families of Sandy Hook victims.

The comments led to Brian Kendrick being pulled from a February episode of "AEW Dynamite." Kendrick was supposed to wrestle Jon Moxley but his appearance was canceled by AEW President Tony Khan. WWE has not commented on Kendrick's return to the company.