Tommy Dreamer Addresses 'Main Focus' Of AEW Feud Between Will Ospreay & MJF

This Sunday at AEW All In, Will Ospreay and MJF will wrestle for the second time, following up their nearly-hour-long bout on "AEW Dynamite" last month. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the rivalry, with one aspect in particular that has stood out to him.

"This match will have such ramifications for that one move, the Tiger Driver," Dreamer said. "They kept on teasing it. It's like, 'Man, you don't have the balls to do it. You don't have the balls to hit me with this move.' ... It's the main focus, and has been the main focus, for a long, long time."

While Dreamer appreciates what the performers are trying to do with the storyline, the former ECW and WWE star does have some problems with the execution. Primarily, Dreamer doesn't feel that Ospreay has offered enough explanation on why he has become so hesitant to use the Tiger Driver '91.