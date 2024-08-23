Matt Hardy Calls This AEW Feud The Company's Best Storyline For Months

With AEW's biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In, only two days away, wrestling fans and critics alike are looking to the match card with anticipation. That includes former AEW star and current TNA star Matt Hardy, who recently discussed the matches he's looking forward to most on an episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy."

Hardy specifically called out the AEW Women's World Championship match between current champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May as a standout, not only on the pay-per-view card, but across recent months of AEW programming.

"Toni Storm, Mariah May's been really probably the best storytelling they've had overall over the course of the last four, five months," said Hardy. "Looking forward to that. That's going to be a good one."

Hardy's praise for AEW's women's division did stop there. While he was quick to name the Women's World Championship match as one he is anticipating, he also noted that it's not the only women's title match he is looking forward to.

"The deal with [Baker] and Mercedes is going to be interesting," said Hardy of Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone's upcoming All In clash for the TBS Championship. "They finally got Mercedes into that spot where she thrives the most ... They're going to have fun in that match, it should be really good."

All In emanates this Sunday from Wembley Stadium in London. It was announced last week that All In 2025 will leave the United Kingdom and take place in Arlington, Texas, something Hardy believes could be beneficial for his former employer.



