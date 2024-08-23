Matt Hardy On How AEW Running A U.S. Stadium Show Could Give The Company 'Equity'

AEW announced that All In 2025 will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, making it the promotion's biggest event in North America to date. All In Texas could beat AEW's North American attendance record set at the first Grand Slam episode of "Dynamite" in 2021, which saw a shade of 20,000 people file into Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, while also leading to much bigger things.

Former AEW star Matt Hardy touched on the news during "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," and revealed what he thinks it could do for the company if everything goes according to plan. "I think it would be great for their equity," Hardy said. "It makes them seem like a big deal, it makes them seem like they have the potential to do what WWE is currently doing, because WWE, they've taken their bigger shows and they're able to run these big stadiums. They're able to run these big outdoor venues and pack in tens of thousands of fans each and every time they do it. So, I think with AEW, if they did that, it kind of builds equity into them as a company when it comes to comparing them to WWE."

AEW don't look to be stopping at one stadium show either, as a rumored event in Australia looks set to take place in a major outdoor venue. Elsewhere, President Tony Khan confirmed that they will return to Wembley Stadium for All In London in 2026. Some pundits believe that the company might be acting too big for its boots, however, with Eric Bischoff questioning AEW's decision to host All In 2025 in Texas.

