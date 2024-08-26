AEW's Chris Jericho Regrets Never Or Barely Working With Three Massive Names In WWE

Chris Jericho spent nearly 20 years of his career working for WWE, achieving some of his greatest milestones against some of the best the company had to offer, including main-eventing WrestleMania 18 with Triple H and defeating "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock in the same night to unify the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships at Vengeance 2001. However, in a recent interview with the "Daily Star," "The Learning Tree" revealed two stars he regrets never working with, and two stars he wishes he was able to wrestle more.

"I never got to work with Owen Hart or Bret Hart. I only worked briefly with The Undertaker. We never had that big pay-per-view match or angle, but the matches we did do were so good. We had one match on "SmackDown" where afterwards we were like 'where have you been all my life.' Same thing with Bryan Danielson, we finally had a great, great, great match in AEW after I think we worked once in WWE."

Jericho also listed his ladder match with Shawn Michaels at No Mercy 2008, as well as the FTW Rules bout he had with Minoru Suzuki this past July as two of his favorite matches of all time. "Jericho will defend his FTW Championship against HOOK this Sunday at All In, however if HOOK is unable to win, he cannot challenge Jericho for the title again.

