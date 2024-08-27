Jade Cargill Names People Who Have Made Her Comfortable In WWE

Former AEW star Jade Cargill signed with WWE last September, and has easily become one of the company's most well-represented female stars since making her debut. She has also found early success in her WWE career by becoming a Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Bianca Belair, and having her first WrestleMania victory against Damage CTRL. Despite being able to reach these milestones onscreen, Cargill has revealed who within the company has made her feel the most comfortable since transitioning from AEW. Speaking with "The Wrestling Classic," Cargill named both WWE CCO Triple H and President Nick Khan as two individuals that have helped her tremendously since arriving to the company, while also listing one previous AEW star who has continued to support her.

"I would say like just talking to Paul and talking to Nick Khan, they made it more comfortable for me, like obviously familiar faces always make it comfortable, but prior to being in the wrestling industry in general, I didn't know anybody. So I came in cold, I came in not knowing like if anything people thought I was probably a stand-in, a model, I don't know what they thought I was, so if anything I make people uncomfortable ... familiar faces always help out, CM Punk and his advice are always very much sound advice. He doesn't take anything from anybody and even at AEW, me sitting down and having these conversations with him, it helped out a lot."

Cargill also credited WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes as a great example of someone who can balance coming into work as the face of the company with still being present for his family.

