Bobby Lashley Explains Why His Comments About WWE's Triple H Were Misconstrued

Bobby Lashley wants wrestling fans to know that he didn't diss WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque during a recent interview. Lashley claimed that his working relationship with McMahon was better than it was with Levesque during his time in WWE, which some people interpreted as a diss. However, Lashley explained it wasn't meant to be an attack on anyone, and that he doesn't have a bad relationship with "The Game."

Speaking on "The Bo & Them Show," Lashley said he's always been respectful of others during his career. He noted that he isn't in the business of badmouthing people, and there's a trail of interviews to prove it. However, he had a more communicative relationship with McMahon, as the former WWE boss was always trying to bring out different sides of his character.

"I said something where I said I have more of a relationship with Vince than Triple H. Everyone was going after me. It was a very simple, innocent comment. What it was, was, when Vince was here, I had more conversations with him. I don't know what anybody does in their personal life. When we're at work, that's the only thing I concentrate on."

Now that Lashley has left WWE along with former manager MVP, he's open to anything and everything, whether it's boxing, MMA, acting, or wrestling. In fact, Lashley even has a boxing match lined up, but further details about the fight have yet to be announced publicly. However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has advised him to stay away from Jake Paul.