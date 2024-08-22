Why Booker T Advises Ex-WWE Star Bobby Lashley To Stay Away From Jake Paul

Bobby Lashley is officially gone from WWE after his contract expired, and he's looking to get into the world of boxing. Lashley announced that he's lined up a boxing match in Las Vegas, against an opponent whose name has not yet been announced. On an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T said there's one boxer Lashley should avoid at all costs: former United States Champion Logan Paul's brother, Jake. Paul is 10-1 in his boxing career and seven of those wins come from a knockout blow.

"I like Bobby, but if you want to go get knocked out, go fight Jake Paul," Booker T said. "Doesn't matter [that he's bigger] one bit. [Lashley is] older, slower, as well as he hasn't been training to be a boxer. Boxing is not something you play, as real as it possible could be. If I was advising Bobby Lashley, I would advise him, 'Bro. Do something else.'"

Lashley left WWE as there were reportedly no creative plans for the star, who started his second stint with WWE in 2018. Lashley's Hurt Business manager, MVP, is also gone from WWE following the expiration of his contract, having been critical of Paul "Triple H" Levesque's booking decisions, including the dissolution of The Hurt Business, going as far as to imply racist motives. It remains to be seen what Lashley and MVP do next, but some reports have speculated that they'll reunite their former WWE faction in AEW.

