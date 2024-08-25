Swerve Strickland Discusses AEW Backstage Environment Following Recent Incident

Over the last few years, All Elite Wrestling has been no stranger to controversy backstage, with stories seeming to spill out at least every few months regarding some disagreement between talent. However, speaking on Barstool's "Wrasslin'" podcast ahead of AEW All In, Swerve Strickland stated that the locker room gets along well and the stories are overblown.

"I think everything's definitely been exploited — definitely blown out of proportion, a lot of things," Strickland said. "To me, it's like it's almost calculated to a tee. Right before every pay-per-view, right before every big moment we have, there's always something that comes out. Because it's like there's always bickering in the locker room — I'm pretty sure that's universal in the workplace."

The difference, according to Strickland, is that most workplaces don't have their interpersonal drama posted online for people to gossip over. Additionally, Strickland stated that the heightened emotions backstage are the result of people being passionate about the job.

"I'd rather have people care and be upset about something than not give a damn at all," Strickland continued.

While it's fine for people to talk about what happens backstage, Strickland was adamant that what really matters is the product the company puts forth for its fans. He'll be happy as long as the company continues to grow.

Today's AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show featured a notable moment for Strickland, as he signed his latest AEW contract live on the air. Hours later, Strickland lost to Bryan Danielson in the main event of AEW All In, bringing his AEW World Championship reign to an end.