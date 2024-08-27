The Undertaker Praises WWE Raw Segment, Talks Difficulties Of Being A Modern Heel

Following SummerSlam earlier this month, Randy Orton challenged GUNTHER to a rematch, this time for his World Heavyweight Championship, after their first match at King and Queen of the Ring ended controversially. Since then, their rivalry has grown, with GUNTHER questioning the 14-time World Champion's integrity, stating that he's an "underachieving one trick pony," while also calling his grandfather a screw-up.

WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker has commented on GUNTHER and Orton's feud while speaking on his "Six Feet Under" podcast. "The Phenom" praised GUNTHER and Orton's first promo together on the "WWE Raw" after SummerSlam and also commented on "The Ring General" taking personal shots at "The Viper."

"He's talked about, like, how good he could have been if he hadn't have been a flake or that's my translation. Oh, it was good, man, and Randy, he weathered that storm and had a comeback and then he went into his grandfather. It was a good promo, which is kind of scary to think, like, how many times he [Orton] may have won the championship if he'd had his head on right the whole entire time. But it was a really good, stiff promo," assessed the WWE legend.

The Undertaker also applauded GUNTHER for delivering his promos with both confidence and arrogance. But, he admitted that the former Intercontinental Champion might struggle to stay heel due to fans gravitating towards his character.

"Heel or babyfaces these days, it's a really fine line. That's why people like Dom, that's why he's such an anomaly because he is a 100 percent, across the board heel. Gunther, on the other hand, he's a tough guy and carries himself in a manner, right, so it's going to be challenging to keep him a heel," he added.

