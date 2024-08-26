AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Responds To Question About Her Divorce At All In Media Scrum

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone announced her belated divorce in the lead-up to the company's All In pay-per-view in London, England. However, "The Mandalorian" star elaborated further on it during the event's post-show media scrum, revealing that she's come a long way since she and her ex-husband separated, and she hopes that people who can relate to her situation bet on themselves moving forward.

"I've fallen down, I got back up and I became a double champion," she said." Whatever you want in your life, you gotta go out there and take it and don't be afraid. I had to take a chance, I had to follow my heart and I had to listen to my soul. I can't be afraid of those things and I feel like people can't be afraid to listen to your heart and soul. Listening to that, I made my way here and I'm doing great. So, just keep on following your heart and it will guide you and you can be a double champion like me and get many girls and many guys, whatever you want."

The AEW star added that the relationship ended on good terms and he still makes her gear. However, Mone is happy to be free of the relationship and she's in a great position now, despite initially being worried about discussing her personal life.

Mone defeated Britt Baker to retain the TBS Championship at All In, ensuring that her double champion credentials remain intact. As of this writing, she is also the NJPW Strong Women's Champion after defeating new WWE recruit Stephanie Vaquer at Forbidden Door in June. Mone has declared her intention to represent NJPW to the best of her ability, noting that she wants to headline the Tokyo Dome.