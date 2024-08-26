WWE's Xavier Woods Shares Classic Clip To Explain His Trust Issues With Odyssey Jones

After weeks of effort, it seems that Karrion Kross' plan to sow dissent in the New Day has finally begun to pay off, especially since Kofi Kingston has begun to enlist the help of recently-debuted "WWE Raw" star Odyssey Jones. While the duo might have needed the extra pair of hands to deal with their newfound enemies, Xavier Woods doesn't trust Jones and this has led to some friction between the two.

Advertisement

In order to defend his skepticism, Woods shared a clip of Kevin Owens betraying the New Day in 2019. "And yall are out here wondering why I have trust issues," Woods posted.

And yall are out here wondering why I have trust issues https://t.co/B7PCKR0t0Q pic.twitter.com/Wz4NZICSxz — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) August 24, 2024

With the growing frustrations between Woods and Kingston, some believe that either man will turn against the other and end the longest-running modern WWE stable. Considering that Woods has been the object of Kross' fascination, many are of the opinion that he'll be the one to turn on Kingston, however, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth had a slightly different suggestion.

Advertisement

According to Nemeth, it would be far more interesting if it wasn't Woods but Kingston who ended up turning heel. Nemeth explained that Kingston could be the one to take all of Kross' words to heart — like how Woods is the only one in the New Day who hasn't won a world championship in WWE — and use Jones to attack him. Additionally, Nemeth looked back at D-Generation X, and pointed out how the fights between Triple H and Shawn Michaels were some of the best matches the faction ever had.

It remains to be seen if the New Day will survive through the internal conflict they're currently experiencing, but the feud has allowed the men to show different sides to them, as Nemeth put it.