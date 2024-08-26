New AEW World Champ Bryan Danielson Praises Roster, Encourages Ricochet To Step Up

Sunday night, or afternoon, at AEW All In, Bryan Danielson added another memorable moment to a Hall of Fame career full of them, defeating Swerve Strickland to win the AEW World Championship in front of his family. Though the victory ensured Danielson won't walk away from wrestling entirely, his future remains uncertain, as Danielson is still looking to wrap up his full-time career very shortly.

Advertisement

When that moment does come, Danielson does believe that AEW is in good hands. Speaking about AEW's future at All In's post-show media scrum, Danielson talked about how he hoped to continue to lead behind-the-scenes in AEW, praised AEW's roster and high in-ring standard, one he encouraged the AEW's newest signing to emulate.

"I've tried to be, in my entire time in AEW, I've tried to be a leader backstage," Danielson said. "And so...I'll just keep continuing to do that. The stuff, as far as wins and losses out there, I always go out there and I give everything I've got...but I don't need to lead anybody here to do that. I think if you watched tonight's show, you saw a whole roster of people go out there and give it everything that they have.

Advertisement

"I wasn't able to watch all of the show, but everything that I saw...it felt like a fantastic wrestling show. And maybe one of the best shows of all time? I don't know, I'll let you guys decide...but from what I saw it sure seemed like it. So...as far as in the ring, we have plenty of leaders in the ring. And if you want to come to AEW...like Ricochet wants to come here, he wants to stand out, right? It's a high bar. It's a high bar. So you know, you've got to step your game up."