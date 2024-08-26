Asuka Shares Deadpool & Wolverine Poster With Herself & Fellow WWE Star

Asuka is celebrating one of the top-grossing movies of the summer by adding her own WWE twist to the film's poster. Asuka, who is currently on the shelf with an injury, shared the "Deadpool & Wolverine" poster to her X account. The "Empress of Tomorrow" shared a tweaked photo of the poster, with former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley as Wolverine, and her own face in place of Deadpool. Asuka posted the photo without caption or context. Ripley responded to the post in her own clever Marvel-themed way. Ripley replied with one of the movie's more iconic lines, sharing a GIF of Hugh Jackson's Wolverine saying "let's f****** go."

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Damage CTRL member suffered a knee injury in March, which has kept her out of the ring since May, after she and Kabuki Warriors tag team partner Kairi Sane dropped the tag titles to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at Backlash. Asuka has been documenting her recovery journey through videos and vlogs on her YouTube channel, sharing her rehab process following surgery. Throughout her time off from the ring, Asuka has also remained active and seemingly in good spirits, sharing various memes of herself, as well as fan art, and photos of fans wearing her merchandise.

As of this writing, there's currently no word on when Asuka will return to the ring. Asuka's Damage CTRL stablemate Dakota Kai also suffered a knee injury mid-August, which also required surgery.

