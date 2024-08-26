Matt Hardy Addresses Why AEW's Tag Team Division Has 'Taken A Back Seat'

At the beginning of the 2020s, it was a popular opinion for many that AEW had the best tag team division in professional wrestling. Times have since changed, however, with many feeling that the division is not nearly as stacked as it used to be. A prime example of this came on Sunday, when AEW put FTR and The Young Bucks in a World Tag Team Championship match at All In for the second year in a row. Tag team wrestling legend and current TNA star Matt Hardy discussed this on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," analyzing why tag teams in AEW have been pushed less on television.

Advertisement

"I think they have been focused, once again, on building their bigger stars," said Hardy. "They have been focused on trying to get something hot, something trying to catch fire because that's what they have needed to do, and it's almost like the tag team scene has taken a back seat." Hardy also acknowledged that AEW needs to do a better job helping their stars gain momentum from the audience, not only in the tag team division, but across the entire roster.

"Once someone starts building some momentum, it is so important to follow through with them so hopefully they can catch fire," said Hardy. "Sometimes AEW has an issue doing that." The Bucks successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles last night at All In, continuing their reign as the only three-time AEW Tag Team Champions. However, they were confronted by former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions The Grizzled Young Veterans in what could be a needed shakeup for the AEW tag division.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.