Will Ospreay Discusses Differences In His Travel Schedule Between NJPW And AEW

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has one of the longest commutes to work in pro wrestling as he travels back and forth between the US and UK to be a part of "AEW Dynamite" each week.

Ospreay, though, believes that his current travel schedule doesn't hold a candle to the one he had when he was a part of NJPW. The English star delved into the grueling schedule during his time in Japan, during a recent appearance on "Close Up with Renee Paquette."

"I'm constantly in pain, but it's way better than what I was doing in Japan," declared Ospreay. "Japan, at one point, it was 15 hours, you'd be like four, five, sometimes six to seven weeks away from your family. It's difficult. You're nine hours ahead, so just as I am about to go to bed, she's actually kind of during her day. It's always hard and it's always difficult."

But, the AEW International Champion sees a silver lining in the madness of all the travel, explaining how the long hours spent on a steel tube is meditative.

"In a weird way, it's kind of meditation for me now. Life is constant noise, whether it's AEW or whether being with a five-year-old ... it's constant noise. Any time I do get some silence, I relish it," said Ospreay.

Host Renee Paquette discussed how she deals with the constant travel, revealing that she either reads or listens to something while on an airplane. Ospreay replied by saying that he can't read, to which Paquette laughed and suggested he could perhaps listen to an audiobook. The AEW star had previously stated that his reason to travel from the UK to the US each week was to be closer to his family.