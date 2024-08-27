Former WWE Star Gable Steveson Reportedly Waived By Buffalo Bills

Despite being one of the most highly touted prospects to ever sign with WWE, NCAA National Champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson didn't catch on with the promotion as hoped, being released by WWE earlier this year. Since then, Steveson has tried his hand at another profession; football, after he signed a three year contract with the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, it appears that hasn't gone much better.

Advertisement

Taking to X Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Bills had decided to waive Steveson earlier today, meaning the former WWE star will not make the team's 52 man roster. That doesn't necessarily mean it's the end of the line for Steveson's NFL career, however, as Garafolo noted Steveson was considered a "developmental prospect," and thus could catch on with another team, or even be brought back to the Bills as a member of the team's practice squad.

The #Bills are waiving DL Gable Steveson, source says. Former wrestler is a developmental prospect so this won't be the end of the line for him, whether in Buffalo as a member of the practice squad or elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/pmX279KKBV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2024

Advertisement

Despite never playing football before, Steveson was brought in by the Bills just weeks after his WWE release, with the team playing him as a defensive end. There were signs throughout the preseason, however, that the controversial Steveson was unlikely to get a roster spot, as he only played sparingly for the Bills, recording only one tackle and no sacks.

Steveson's release from the Bills continues a summer to forget for him and his family. In addition to his release from WWE, Steveson's brother Bobby Steveson, known for his time in "WWE NXT" as Damon Kemp, was also let go from the promotion in July after WWE decided not to renew his contract. So far, Kemp has yet to appear for another wrestling promotion.