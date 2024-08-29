Mark Henry Lays Out How He'd Like To See Jamie Hayter Used After AEW Return At All In

AEW star Jamie Hayter made her triumphant return at All In this past weekend during the Zero Hour kickoff show, where she confronted Saraya and the Knight family in the ring after Saraya planned on hijacking the show. This was Hayter's first appearance since she lost the Women's World Championship to Toni Storm at Double Or Nothing 2023, having suffered multiple injuries before the event, but dropped the belt to Storm before tending to her own health. WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry has now commented on Hayter's return, as well as how he believes she should be used creatively going forward.

Advertisement

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Henry explained that he would love to see Hayter challenge for the TBS Championship, and that she deserves another opportunity to win gold, especially because she was forced to drop her Women's World Championship due to being seriously injured. "I would rather her go after the TBS Title and jump right back into the fray because she didn't lose. She didn't lose man, if anybody has like a big fight and somebody loses, they got a clause in the contract to be able to have a chance to get it back before you go to somebody else, so why not?"

Hayter was unable to appear at All In last year, and there was speculation that she would also miss the event this year due to still recovering from being hurt, but luckily she was able to make her grand return in front of her home country.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.