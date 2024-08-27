Tommy Dreamer Says Sid Vicious Reminded Him Of This Current WWE Star

The wrestling world is mourning Sid Vicious, real name Sid Eudy, after the former WWE star died at the age of 63. Many are finding Eudy's death hard to process, as the man behind the character kept his life and health struggles private. "Busted Open Radio" host and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer discussed his passing, and said that it's hard for him personally, having just lost Kevin Sullivan, and Terry Funk a year ago. Dreamer went on to remember Eudy and compared him to a current WWE and former AEW star. Dreamer compared Sid and CM Punk, specifically who Eudy was when he would get hurt or "disappear" and go from WWF to WCW.

Advertisement

"I kind of have to compare him to, not the intensity or the promo skills, but at the time, he reminds me of what CM Punk was," Dreamer said. "Wherever [CM Punk] goes, he has this cloud of controversy as well as he's got the intangibles, the 'it factors', all those things, the look, has this aura about him. Sid was really, when he came back like that, he became the ... he was the bad guy that you liked, or sometimes we would call them 'tweeners' ... Sid was the first guy that when he was the bad guy, that when he dropped to the knee and he asked for the adulation instead of the boos, the people would give him cheers."

Dreamer said there are so many great Sid moments in professional wrestling. He believes that Eudy should already be in the WWE Hall of Fame. Dreamer said he didn't want to say it was too late to induct him, but questioned "what does that mean for him" now.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.