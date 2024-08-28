MJF Is Angry About Being Cheated At AEW All In 2024, Promises Follow-Up On Dynamite

This past Sunday at AEW All In, AEW star Will Ospreay won back the AEW International Championship in front his hometown of London at Wembley Stadium, defeating former champion MJF in the process. While a major moment for Ospreay, he does owe at least some of his success to Daniel Garcia, who made his surprise return to AEW television and distracted MJF during his title defense. The former "American Champion" called into "Busted Open Radio" furious with Garcia's actions.

"I am in a lot of pain right now," said MJF. "I am very angry right now... I want to make something very clear. I was cheated, not just by Will Ospreay, but by Daniel Garcia. You want to talk about follow-up? I'm going to give you follow-up on Dynamite."

Before abruptly ending his on-air call, the former AEW World Champion reiterated his frustration.

"I've got a lot to get off my chest," said MJF. "Daniel Garcia, if you can hear the sound of my voice understand it will be the last thing you ever hear."

"Dynamite" will emanate from Champaign, Ill. tomorrow evening and will feature fall out from AEW All In as the company begins their road to All Out on Sept. 7 in Hoffman Estates, IL. While no plans have been announced for MJF and Daniel Garcia to face off as of this writing, it is possible Tony Khan and the company could be eyeing that match for a spot on Sept. 7.



