Tommy Dreamer Assesses WWE Feud Between Bronson Reed & Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed battled it out on "WWE Raw," and things took a violent turn quickly when Reed hit his Tsunami finisher on Strowman, not in the middle of the ring like he has been on various other stars numerous times, but on the top of a vehicle in the parking lot. The rivals started out in the ring, but their fight spilled outside of the arena, where Reed hit the Tsunami on Strowman when he was laid out on the car, blowing out the windows and flattening the tires. Strowman didn't appear to be injured like the others Reed had taken out, refused medical attention, and walked off. Tommy Dreamer discussed the feud on "Busted Open Radio" and said he loves what WWE is doing with these two big men.

Advertisement

"Though Braun has been around the WWE for a long time, there's at times where his pushes had stopped or there's been a bunch of like restarts with him," Dreamer explained. "He gets such an amazing reaction when he's working. They've been building him up very, very nicely, but the splash and the devastation that it's doing is really, really getting over. Just like I said, old school wrestling was establishing the superstar and their finisher and they're doing an amazing, amazing job with that [with Reed.]"

WWE has not issued any updates about Strowman, but it's likely the feud between the two behemoths isn't over. In recent weeks, Reed has taken out the likes of Seth Rollins and R-Truth with a flurry of Tsunamis in the ring, and the "Big" one also tried to injure The Miz with the maneuver.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.