WWE's Jey Uso Opens Up About The Stress Of The Pro Wrestling Lifestyle

Jey Uso is currently one of WWE's most popular wrestlers on "WWE Raw," and while many wrestling fans may assume this means life is constantly glamorous for the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion, that is not the case.

During a panel at the recent Fanatics Fest, Uso discussed how stressful the career and lifestyle of a professional wrestler can be.

"This is a hard life, though," said Uso. "People really don't see the long drives and the early morning flights. No one sees the preparation, the dieting, the travel, the being away. We have no time home, there's no off season, 300 days out of the year. If I could explain it, it's like a circus."

While Uso acknowledged that he used to think he would get fired every year, he has endured through the lifestyle and has achieved a nearly 15-year career on WWE's main roster. While discussing his success thus far, Uso showed his respect for the camaraderie that he shares with his peers and co-workers in professional wrestling which makes the stress worth it.

"Respect is big in our business," said Uso. "If you're in this locker room, however, your path was to get there, we're here together now. I love all of my peers. I wish you all could see how we are behind stage. We're really family."

Uso further expressed his love for the business by quoting his father and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, saying that he tries to "enjoy the ride" knowing that his career will end some day. Rikishi recently discussed his son in the media, saying that he wants him to "take a break."

