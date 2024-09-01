Matt Cardona Discusses WWE Obsession And Finding Success Elsewhere

Former WWE star Matt Cardona always dreamt of being a pro wrestler in his younger years and achieved that goal, and is now trying to find even more success outside the realm of WWE.

Cardona recently opened up about his aspirations of being a wrestler when he was a kid, while also explaining his mindset following his WWE release in 2020.

"Yeah, it's the only thing I ever wanted to do. I was obsessed with it, obsessed with watching on TV, you know, playing with the wrestling toys, wrestling my brothers, my friends in the backyard and, you know, after college I told my parents, 'I'm going to be a pro wrestler.' They thought I was crazy," recalled Cardona during his appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower's YouTube channel.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was with WWE for 14 years, having joined the promotion in 2006 as a 20-year-old. He discussed how he wasn't bogged down by being released by WWE, and instead decided to carve a new path with his fresh character.

"Fortunately, I got signed to WWE very, very early. I was 20 years old, I was there for a long fu**ing time, and when I got released in 2020, I knew, 'Okay, like this isn't going to be the end of my career. It's going to be the beginning.' I changed my name to my real name Matt Cardona and I reinvented myself and now, you know, this has been the most successful time in my career."

Cardona, who has dubbed himself "The Indy God," has been incredibly successful over the last four years, featuring in numerous promotions, winning several titles, and becoming one of the top stars in the indie circuit. But, the former WWE star isn't satisfied with all that he has achieved in the indies as he recently stated that he wants to accomplish more, and is even open to a WWE return.