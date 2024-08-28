NXT Champ Roxanne Perez Opens Up About Learning From WWE Star CM Punk

Since CM Punk returned to WWE last November at Survivor Series, on top of being part of the "WWE Raw" roster and feuding with Drew McIntyre, "The Best In The World" has actively been a helping hand in "WWE NXT," where he's been a teacher for many younger stars. NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez opened up about how influential Punk has been behind-the-scenes during an interview with "TVInsider," expressing how grateful she is for the former WWE Champion, and crediting him for showing up at NXT PLE's even though he doesn't have to.

"He is such an inspiration. I grew up watching him, so to have him now and be under his learning tree and get all this advice from him. He is always stopping by the NXT [premium live events] to sit and watch the whole show, and be there after our matches to give us all advice, which is something he does not have to do. He just does it. I'm so grateful for him. He is super awesome. I've learned so much from him already. I can't wait to continue learning from him."

Punk's most recent onscreen appearance for the brand was at Deadline last December, where he opened the show alongside Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Punk is also scheduled to make another "NXT" appearance on October 1, when the brand moves to The CW and is broadcast live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

