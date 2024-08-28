Bully Ray Lays Out What AEW Needs To Do With Dynamite This Week

Coming off what many consider a highly successful All In event, AEW fans are eagerly anticipating the fallout and forward progression on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray highlighted this particular follow-up "Dynamite" episode as crucial for keeping AEW's momentum going. "Wednesday, to me, is a very important show for AEW," Bully said. "Last year after All In, they never followed up on the biggest show that they ever did. They never followed up on a show that did 80,000 people, and if they did follow up, it did not stick ... [tonight's] show is gonna mean a lot ... Wednesday night really needs to resonate with the AEW fan. This Wednesday night has to reinforce to the AEW fan why they watch AEW."

Advertisement

While this year's All In didn't quite match the ticket sales of last year's, most critics agree it was a more impactful show, partly due to the lack of behind-the-scenes controversy. Bully and "Busted Open" co-host Dave LaGreca mentioned the dark cloud hanging over AEW following last year's event, where news of a backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry overshadowed the positives of the show. This time around, with no obvious off-camera drama, Bully reiterated the importance of tonight's "Dynamite" in keeping up the pace set at London's Wembley Stadium.

"Hopefully with the success of All In and all the chatter about it brings some eyes back to AEW," Bully said. "I hope they remind everybody this Wednesday about the Danielson victory, what Ospreay was able to accomplish, all of this stuff. I don't think his one is just gonna blow by, or at least I hope it doesn't blow by, for their sake." Airing live from Champaign, Illinois, an eight-man tag team match is already on the card for tonight's "Dynamite," and the newly-signed Ricochet will be in action.

Advertisement