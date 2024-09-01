ICP's Violent J Says This WWE Tag Team 'Beat The Dog S***' Out Of Them

When they haven't been holding court over their Juggalos, Insane Clown Posses' Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope have gotten heavily involved in pro wrestling. While more known these days for their own promotion, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, or Violent J's modern day appearances in GCW, NWA, and MLW, the duo once upon a time competed in all three major US promotions during the 90s, from ECW to WCW to WWE.

Alas, it was the latter run that had an experience that wasn't all that great. Appearing on this week's episode of "Kliq This," Violent J revealed that he and Shaggy found themselves on the receiving end of a legitimate beatdown by a notable WWE tag team, towards the end of Violent and Shaggy's time with the promotion.

"When we were in WWE, we worked a thing where the Headbangers called me and Joey out," Violent J said. "Me and Joey were supposed to meet them in the aisle, you know what I mean? And they were supposed to be on top of us, and then ebating on us for a minute, and then simultaneously, we were supposed to flip them and beat on them, you know what I mean?

"And they didn't flip, you know what I'm saying? They were beating the s**t out of us, right? They do us in the ring, they beat the dog s**t out of us...I mean, they beat the dog s**t...literally, I almost s**t my pants. I believe I may have even s**t my pants, they beat us so bad, right?"

