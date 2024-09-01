ICP's Violent J Says This WWE Tag Team 'Beat The Dog S***' Out Of Them
When they haven't been holding court over their Juggalos, Insane Clown Posses' Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope have gotten heavily involved in pro wrestling. While more known these days for their own promotion, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, or Violent J's modern day appearances in GCW, NWA, and MLW, the duo once upon a time competed in all three major US promotions during the 90s, from ECW to WCW to WWE.
Alas, it was the latter run that had an experience that wasn't all that great. Appearing on this week's episode of "Kliq This," Violent J revealed that he and Shaggy found themselves on the receiving end of a legitimate beatdown by a notable WWE tag team, towards the end of Violent and Shaggy's time with the promotion.
"When we were in WWE, we worked a thing where the Headbangers called me and Joey out," Violent J said. "Me and Joey were supposed to meet them in the aisle, you know what I mean? And they were supposed to be on top of us, and then ebating on us for a minute, and then simultaneously, we were supposed to flip them and beat on them, you know what I mean?
"And they didn't flip, you know what I'm saying? They were beating the s**t out of us, right? They do us in the ring, they beat the dog s**t out of us...I mean, they beat the dog s**t...literally, I almost s**t my pants. I believe I may have even s**t my pants, they beat us so bad, right?"
Violent J Accuses Tag Team Member Of Lying
Violent J did admit that he, nor Shaggy, held the incident against the Headbangers, and revealed the two teams shook hands in the locker room afterward, and would later go on to work together as allies after ICP left the Oddities stable. The problem, as Violent J tells it, is that since then, the Headbangers have suggested events didn't happen as Violent J has portrayed them, prompting the rapper/wrestler to set the record state.
"This clown, Mosh or Thrasher, I don't know which one...this guy...he goes on a f*****g podcast, and he's like 'They told us to beat their ass,'" Violent J said. "'They told us 'If we don't beat our ass, we're getting fired.' So we beat their ass, because they were demanding more money...so they were f*****g out of there.' "It's so f*****g ridiculously untrue.
"And let me tell you something; I've always been afraid. I get fear when an adult lies. It started when I was a kid, and a f*****g teacher lied on me. It scared me. This f*****g grown ass man is on there telling lies. If they were telling you to beat the f**k out of us because we were out of there, why the f**k did we continue with them another month at least before we decided to walk?"
