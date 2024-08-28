Eric Bischoff Assesses AEW Star MJF's Work As A Heel

MJF returned to AEW at Double or Nothing, confronting his former best friend Adam Cole for betraying him at Worlds End last December, and receiving tremendous support from the AEW faithful upon his resurgence. However, after a month of being back, MJF returned to his roots and turned heel on Daniel Garcia at "AEW Dynamite" Beach Break which ultimately set up his International Championship feud with Will Ospreay. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has now commented on MJF's recent heel work on "83 Weeks," and credited how much he's been able to accomplish in five years with AEW.

Advertisement

"I wouldn't say he's like a superstar right now. What is he? 12, 14? He's in his 20s ... think about how good he is at such a young age with such limited experience. He's been in AEW for five years. There's not a lot of house shows on his schedule, there's not a lot of reps on his schedule, he was injured for quite a while, and he's back overcoming an injury. Good to be 28 years old, that helps but still my point is that this guy, he's a savant as a heel. I don't know if he'd be any good as a babyface, but as a heel he's like a freaking savant."

Bischoff also called MJF a "classic heel" in the modern era, and thought he did an outstanding job as the American Champion leading up to All In. He continued by complimenting Friedman's ring gear at Wembley, but did criticize Ospreay for his Assassin's Creed sponsored entrance, as he thought that it was illogical for him to represent Japan in his hometown of London, England.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.