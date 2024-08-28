Tommy Dreamer Ponders Bryan Danielson's Future After AEW World Title Win: 'Now What?'

At the moment, Bryan Danielson sits atop the AEW mountain, having won the AEW World Championship from Swerve Strickland in an emotional scene at AEW All In. But that victory has done little to answer questions about Danielson's future, as he remains steadfast that he will soon be leaving wrestling full-time, and could do so as soon as tonight on "Dynamite," where he's expected to address the AEW fan base.

Advertisement

On "Busted Open Radio" Wednesday morning, Tommy Dreamer discussed the crossroads Danielson and AEW find themselves at coming off Danielson's historic victory.

"He won it, he did it in front of his family," Dreamer said. "It was an amazing moment. Now what? They have the press conference, he's still kind of alluding to 'Maybe I retire?' Or, as I've been saying for awhile, 'Once I lose this, I'm done. So every single match I have, my career is on the line, until I drop it.' And whenever that is, I feel that will help attendance, because if you state it and you tell the fans the importance, you could be there for his last match."

As for whether or not AEW will actually do that, Dreamer is optimistic that Danielson won't be retiring tonight, and will hang on at least for a few more weeks, if not longer.

Advertisement

"I think he'll stay up until he loses," Dreamer said. "I would hope they go my stip, but I think he's going to be 'Now that I won this, I realize I also have a responsibility to my other family, the wrestling fans. And I talked to my family, and I have this responsibility as well. And yes, daddy is only on the road two days a week, as opposed to my grueling schedule.' That kind of scenario."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription