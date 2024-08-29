Eric Bischoff Addresses Technical Side Of AEW Women's Title Match At All In 2024

After nearly 300 days as champion, Toni Storm lost her AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May last Sunday at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London. The match was received mostly well by wrestling fans and critics alike; however, WWE Hall of Famer and frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff chimed in on his "83 Weeks" podcast to point out some problems he had with the technical side of the match.

"If you turn off the sound and you put that match up against any other WWE women's match ... those WWE women are so much further ahead technically in the ring," Bischoff said. "They're just freaking better at it. Technically the work in the ring was a six to six-and-a-half. It was fine. It wasn't outstanding."

While Bischoff was not impressed with the technical aspects of the Storm-May match, he said that "it didn't matter," saying he was a huge fan of the story and character work at play.

"The character work by both of these women has been and was outstanding," said Bischoff. "It just brings something that we haven't seen three million times in the last four years. It brings a different kind of character to the screen."

Bischoff further praised Storm by recognizing that the Wembley Stadium audience was fully invested in her character work throughout, including when Storm was walking up the ramp post-match.

"Even though she lost, her stock went up," said Bischoff. "She'll be stronger [this] Wednesday than she was last Wednesday."



