Eric Bischoff Reacts To Sting's Return At AEW All In 2024

At All In 2024, Sting made his first AEW appearance since retiring at Revolution in March and returned to save his long-time friend Darby Allin after his coffin match with Jack Perry for the TNT title. The Young Bucks and Perry were pouring gasoline on top of the coffin with Allin already inside when "The Icon's" music hit and surprised the London faithful in attendance.

Advertisement

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has provided his thoughts on Sting's return to save Allin from The Elite. Speaking on his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff explained that Sting's appearance would have elevated the show on its own if the event had been poor up until that point, while also crediting the moment for being able to bring out an emotional response from the audience.

"That was awesome. It's moments like that, that show could have been the s***s, right ... that show could have been kind of flatlined at around a six or a seven out of a scale of 1 to 10. Then Sting shows up completely surprising everybody. You automatically bump from a six to an eight just because that creates emotion and that's what people will talk about when they get home. They're not going to talk about some match that they weren't really into. They're not going to complain about it, they're going to forget about it and they're going to think about the thing that brought them the most happiness enjoying excitement," said Bischoff.

Advertisement

Despite Sting's exciting return, it was later revealed that Perry and Allin's match was cut short due to AEW trying to finish their show by 10 PM.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.