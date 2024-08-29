WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/27/2024

This past week's "WWE NXT," the go-home show for Sunday's No Mercy premium live event, saw a decline in overall viewership from the previous week, but an increase in the key demographic ratings.

As per "WrestleNomics," the August 27 edition of "NXT" had an average overall viewership of 615,000 viewers, which represents a 4 percent decline from the previous week. The viewership for the month of August was also down 11 percent when compared with the same period from last year.

But, the 18-49 key demographic saw a 6 percent increase from the August 20 edition of "NXT," as the show secured a rating of 0.17 from last week's 0.16. However, the rating for August was once again much less than August 2023 as the average key demographic for the month was 15 percent less than the same period from 2023. The report added that this week's "NXT" was the third most-watched show on cable in the key demographic for that night.

The show peaked at 643,000 overall viewers during the 9-9:15 quarter-hour, which featured the match between TNA Wrestling's Rosemary and Kelani Jordan, a backstage segment featuring Chase U which also saw Axiom and Nathan confront Ridge Holland and Andre Chase. The last quarter of the show which ended with a concert by Joe Hendry, interrupted by Ethan Page and later Trick Williams, registered an average of 603,000 viewers. The six-minute overrun saw viewership decline to 597,000 viewers, as per the report.

Sunday's No Mercy show will be held at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, with six matches confirmed so far for the show.