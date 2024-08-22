WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/20/2024

"WWE NXT" took major steps toward the upcoming No Mercy Premium Live Event on September 1, with a jam-packed August 20 episode. With five of the six championships now booked, how many people tuned in Tuesday to see the likes of Joe Hendry and Jaida Parker stamp their tickets to No Mercy?

According to Wrestlenomics, the August 20 "NXT" averaged a total of 639,000 viewers, marking a 4% increase from the 617,000 earned the previous week. This is also a 2% increase on the four trailing weeks, with two of those weeks being pre-empted due to the Olympic Games forcing the show onto SyFy. 639,000 viewers is a slight decrease from the same period 12 months earlier, with August 2023 averaging 10% more viewers, while the same quarter averaged 12% more.

As for the key 18-49 demographic, that took a hit this week, as the show finished with a 0.16, down 6% from the 0.17 number that was earned on August 13. Compared to the trailing four weeks, the 18-49 demo number is actually down by 11%, while the average for the same month and quarter in 2023 is down by 5% for the quarter, and 20% for the month, meaning that while more people are tuning in on average, these new viewers seem to be of an older demographic. This meant that "NXT" finished 10th overall for prime time cable broadcasts on Tuesday, with the biggest competition for the show being the Democratic National Convention airing across multiple networks. According to Programming Insider, the convention coverage on MSNBC and CNN took the top six spots, with the Little League World Series and FOX News' coverage between 8 and 10PM all finishing ahead of "NXT."

