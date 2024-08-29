Drew McIntyre Has Just Two Words For CM Punk Before WWE Bash In Berlin: 'You're F***ed'

WWE's Drew McIntyre isn't mincing words about his nemesis, CM Punk. The Scottish Psychopath has been hot since Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series 2023, with the two exchanging physical attacks and verbal ones in the promotion's hottest feud. The latest scuffle took place on "WWE Raw," with Punk attacking McIntyre from behind ahead of their strap match at this weekend's Bash in Berlin. Wrestling Inc. caught up with McIntyre for an exclusive interview about his debut movie role in "The Killer's Game" — starring Dave Bautista — and he assured us he's ready for Punk despite Monday's attack.

"I feel fine. I'm invincible. I'm in my prime," McIntyre said. "I'm a 6' 5", 280-pound monster, handsome monster at that. And CM Punk is a fragile nostalgia act that is about to get whipped into dust on Saturday."

McIntyre then pointed out that Punk ambushed him on Monday, which he says means Punk is "terrified" of him and that he should be: "I'd be scared of me too, but eventually in Berlin we're going to be strapped by the wrist to the strap. He can't get away from me. And when I finally deliver that first blow, he's going to beg for mercy and I'm not going to stop. 'Cause I have to touch four corners and I'm just going and I'm going to keep going and I'm going to keep going with the Passion of the Punk and I'm not going to stop until he stops moving. Then I'll drag his carcass round each four side, then he'll retire and everybody will rejoice and I'll get arm surgery from all the high-fives that I'll get from the boys."

When asked what message he would send to Punk ahead of Bash in Berlin, McIntyre asked a question of his own: "Can you bleep this?" Upon being assured the recording could be censored, McIntyre's response was simple: "You're f***ed."

When asked if there was anything more: "No, that's it. He's f***ed. He's genuinely f***ed."

"And I'm keeping this," McIntyre added, holding his wrist up to show CM Punk's prized bracelet.

"The Killer's Game," starring Dave Bautista and featuring Drew McIntyre, will be released on Friday, September 13.