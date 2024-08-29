Video: AEW's Christopher Daniels Has Words Of Warning For MJF & Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia returned to AEW television this past weekend at All In, getting his revenge on MJF for injuring him last July on the Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite." MJF was unable to retain the International Championship due to Garcia's interference, leading Will Ospreay to capture the title for the second time. However, on last night's "Dynamite," Garcia challenged MJF to a match at All Out on September 7. Interim Executive Vice President Christopher Daniels has now shared a message for both Garcia and MJF before their second ever match together in nine days. Following last night's show, AEW posted a video of Daniels on "X" where he expressed his concerns about the match between Garcia and MJF, while warning both competitors about aiming to injure their opponent's neck, as the consequence could be career-ending.

Advertisement

"These guys don't know what they're doing. These guys have no idea the consequences that they could be facing. They're talking about piledrivers from the second rope. They're talking about breaking necks, if they only understood man. I've dealt with neck issues for almost 25 years. In the year 2000, I landed on my head accidentally in a match and I've suffered for 25 years ... these guys are talking about doing it to each other on purpose, they are trying to piledrive each other off the second rope, they are trying to break each others necks, they're talking about not just ending careers, they're talking about possibly paralyzing each other, killing each other."

Advertisement

Daniels continued to explain that when he looked into Garcia's eyes, he saw a man motivated to cripple MJF, and finished by praying that both men are able to survive what they're about to endure.