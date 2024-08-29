Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Says She Was 'In Awe' Of This AEW All In 2024 Match

Mariah May was successful in defeating her former mentor Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship this past weekend at All In, as both women ended their emotional feud and exceeded expectations in between the ropes, with many fans and wrestling media alike applauding their work. Former WWE star Nikki Bella has now provided her thoughts on May and Storm's performance at Wembley Stadium. Speaking on "The Nikki & Brie Show," Bella informed her listeners that the battle for the Women's World Championship would be the match to watch if you're not a wrestling fan but wanted to check out the product, while also stating that she was "in awe" of both women involved.

"I was just in awe of so many of the wrestlers and their performance at All In. Toni Storm and Mariah May, there is a women's match to watch if you're not a wrestling fan, but maybe you're like, I want to watch something. Their match from AEW All In was so incredible. The storytelling, the moves, I was just in awe of those women. It was just so incredible."

Bella also explained how she didn't plan on watching the entirety of All In, and was surprised with how obsessed she was over the entire show. She specifically mentioned Ricochet's debut and Bryan Danielson winning the AEW World Championship as two other moments that also stood out to her.

