Backstage News On WWE Contract Status Of The Wyatt Sicks' Nikki Cross

While Nikki Cross has been a regular presence on "WWE Raw" as part of The Wyatt Sicks, she hasn't wrestled since November. According to Fightful Select, however, Cross will have plenty of time to get back in a WWE ring, as she has signed a new contract with WWE.

Fightful reports the new multi-year deal comes after months of negotiations that began in the spring. WWE has been high on Cross for sometime, as she was one of the performers who stepped up during WWE's ThunderDome era during the COVID-19 pandemic to perform for no fans; wrestlers who have visited WWE to work as extras on programming have also spoken highly of Cross, as she's said to be very welcoming and gracious to said talent. While the frequency (and quality) of Cross' booking has varied wildly over the years, she is a three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and briefly held the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship (now known as the WWE Women's Championship) under her superheroic Nikki A.S.H. persona. She was also the last WWE 24/7 Champion.

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on June 17, after weeks of social media teases and cryptic QR codes. The group is a tribute to former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, who passed away in August 2023. Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, has been the leader of the group, partially as the "Uncle Howdy" persona that he first debuted alongside Wyatt, and has been working through the loss of his brother in emotional promos on "Raw." The group includes Dallas, Cross, Joe Gacy, former WWE Tag Team Champion Erik Rowan, and Dexter Lumis, and is currently embroiled in a feud with Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers, who formed the American Made stable around the same time, after a gruesome attack that left Gable and many backstage with grisly injuries.